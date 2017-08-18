Play

Bleier has allowed three earned runs and two homers over his last two outings after surrendering the same totals in his previous 29 appearances.

It seemed inevitable that the 30-year-old's 90.6 percent strand rate, and his 4.47 FIP was bound to catch up to him eventually. With a 36 appearances thus far -- a season-high for any level during his professional career -- Bleier may beginning to feel the effects of an active campaign.

