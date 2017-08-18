Bleier has allowed three earned runs and two homers over his last two outings after surrendering the same totals in his previous 29 appearances.

It seemed inevitable that the 30-year-old's 90.6 percent strand rate, and his 4.47 FIP was bound to catch up to him eventually. With a 36 appearances thus far -- a season-high for any level during his professional career -- Bleier may beginning to feel the effects of an active campaign.