Orioles' Richard Bleier: Lands on DL with lat injury
Bleier was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left shoulder lat strain.
Baltimore backdated Bleier's placement on the disabled list, so he will be eligible to come off the shelf June 24. The club has yet to reveal a timetable for his return, but expect an update on his situation in the coming days.
