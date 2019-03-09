Bleier (lat) has been confirmed as a member of the Orioles' pitching schedule for Saturday's split-squad game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bleier is slated to pitch third for the Orioles in his spring debut, following David Hess and Jimmy Yacabonis. A torn left lat muscle ended Bleier's 2018 campaign prematurely, but the Orioles are comfortable with where he's at on the health front after observing him in a two-inning simulated game Wednesday.