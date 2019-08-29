Bleier retired only one batter and surrendered three runs on four hit in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Nationals.

Coming out of spring training, the Orioles were counting on Bleier to be one of their more reliable relief arms, but like most members of the pitching staff this season, he's been routinely hit hard. After three straight seasons of sub-2.00 ERAs, Bleier's mark sits at a bloated 6.30 through 41 appearances. As a soft-tossing, pitch-to-contact lefty, Bleier has little margin for error, so it's not too surprising things have gone south while his BABIP sits at a career-worst .347.