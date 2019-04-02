Orioles' Richard Bleier: Notches first career save
Bleier gave up a run on two hits while striking out one in an inning of relief to record his first save of the season -- and the first of his career -- in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.
New O's manager Brandon Hyde continues to conspicuously not use Mychal Givens in save situations, and this is the second time already Bleier has been called upon in the ninth inning. The southpaw hasn't had much success in these high-leverage spots yet -- he coughed up two runs in a third of an inning last time -- but with Baltimore fully in rebuild mode, Hyde may continue to experiment with his bullpen and see which of his relievers can rise to the occasion, potentially opening the door for more save opportunities for Bleier.
More News
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Making spring debut Saturday•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Debuting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Throws simulated game•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Throws successful bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Slated to throw BP this week•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Slow start to spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...