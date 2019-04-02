Bleier gave up a run on two hits while striking out one in an inning of relief to record his first save of the season -- and the first of his career -- in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

New O's manager Brandon Hyde continues to conspicuously not use Mychal Givens in save situations, and this is the second time already Bleier has been called upon in the ninth inning. The southpaw hasn't had much success in these high-leverage spots yet -- he coughed up two runs in a third of an inning last time -- but with Baltimore fully in rebuild mode, Hyde may continue to experiment with his bullpen and see which of his relievers can rise to the occasion, potentially opening the door for more save opportunities for Bleier.