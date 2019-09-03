Bleier struck out one in a perfect inning, shutting the door on a 4-2 win over the Rays on Tuesday to earn his third save.

Bleier had given up four runs in his last two appearances, but responded with an uneventful ninth, retiring the side on nine pitches. The 32-year-old has just one blown save, but recorded his first save since May 31. He sports an uninspiring 6.12 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 42.2 innings this season.