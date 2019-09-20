Bleier will serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bleier will toss the first inning or so before handing the ball to Aaron Brooks, who will work as the bulk reliever. Bleier owns a 5.63 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 48 innings this season with Baltimore.