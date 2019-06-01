Orioles' Richard Bleier: Records second save
Bleier posted a strikeout while allowing one hit across 1.2 innings during his second save of the season in a 9-6 victory against the Giants on Friday.
The 32-year-old initially struggled when he returned from the IL on May 16, but he's pitched a little better lately. Bleier has allowed just one earned run in his last 5.1 innings. Still, he has a lot more work to do to bring his numbers -- 7.43 ERA and 1.43 WHIP -- to a respectable level. Even if he does, there's no indication Bleier will continue to see save opportunities, and the Orioles aren't winning many games anyway. Bleier is 2-for-2 in save chances with eight strikeouts in 13.1 innings this season.
