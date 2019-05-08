Orioles' Richard Bleier: Rehab moving to Double-A
Bleier (shoulder) felt good after his rehab appearance Tuesday, and he'll make another one Friday for Double-A Bowie, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bleier has been out nearly a month with shoulder tendinitis. He appears to be closing in on a return, though he's made just one of his target of five rehab appearances.
