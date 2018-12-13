Orioles' Richard Bleier: Should be ready for Opening Day
General manager Mike Elias said Bleier (lat) is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bleier's 2018 season ended in June after the southpaw underwent lat surgery. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the issue will impact his availability for the start of the 2019 campaign. Bleier should reprise his role as one of the team's setup men after posting a 1.93 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 32.2 innings when healthy in 2018.
More News
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Begins to throw•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Will likely miss remainder of 2018 season•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Lands on DL with lat injury•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Heads for X-ray•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst