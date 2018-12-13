General manager Mike Elias said Bleier (lat) is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bleier's 2018 season ended in June after the southpaw underwent lat surgery. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the issue will impact his availability for the start of the 2019 campaign. Bleier should reprise his role as one of the team's setup men after posting a 1.93 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 32.2 innings when healthy in 2018.