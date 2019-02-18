Bleier (lat) is expected to throw live batting practice later this week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bleier enters spring training behind the rest of the Baltimore pitchers while he works through the final phases of his recovery from his late-June surgery to address a lat strain in his throwing arm. The southpaw was cleared to resume mound work earlier this month and is expected to toss another bullpen session Tuesday before moving on to the next step in his rehab by facing hitters. Bleier could be ready to pitch in games in the latter part of the Orioles' Grapefruit League schedule, which might be enough to help him avoid a stint on the injured list to begin 2019.

