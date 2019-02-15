Bleier (lat) did not throw Friday when the rest of his bullpen group did, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The fact that Bleier has thrown at all is certainly a sign of progress as he recovers from June shoulder surgery, but the Orioles are making sure to build him back up slowly. Reports earlier in the offseason suggested he'd be ready to go by Opening Day, but it remains to be seen whether or not he's still on that schedule.