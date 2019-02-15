Orioles' Richard Bleier: Slow start to spring
Bleier (lat) did not throw Friday when the rest of his bullpen group did, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The fact that Bleier has thrown at all is certainly a sign of progress as he recovers from June shoulder surgery, but the Orioles are making sure to build him back up slowly. Reports earlier in the offseason suggested he'd be ready to go by Opening Day, but it remains to be seen whether or not he's still on that schedule.
More News
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Works on mound Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Still confident in recovery•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Begins to throw•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Undergoes successful surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There a lot of ways to define a sleeper, Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
40 burning questions for 2019
How will the Dodgers distribute playing time? Are Christian Yelich's numbers in any way sustainable?...