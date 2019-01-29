Orioles' Richard Bleier: Still confident in recovery
Bleier (lat) said Saturday that he still anticipates he'll be ready for Opening Day, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
With a 1.93 ERA and just four walks and no home runs allowed over 32.1 innings, Bleier had been one of the Orioles' top relievers before suffering a lat injury June 13 that required season-ending surgery. The lefty was cleared to resume throwing shortly after the season and has apparently experienced no setbacks over the past few months, likely setting him up to return at full strength for 2019. It's possible that he'll face some restrictions when pitchers report to spring training, but the early expectation is that he'll avoid the disabled list to begin the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Begins to throw•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Will likely miss remainder of 2018 season•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Lands on DL with lat injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....