Bleier (lat) said Saturday that he still anticipates he'll be ready for Opening Day, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

With a 1.93 ERA and just four walks and no home runs allowed over 32.1 innings, Bleier had been one of the Orioles' top relievers before suffering a lat injury June 13 that required season-ending surgery. The lefty was cleared to resume throwing shortly after the season and has apparently experienced no setbacks over the past few months, likely setting him up to return at full strength for 2019. It's possible that he'll face some restrictions when pitchers report to spring training, but the early expectation is that he'll avoid the disabled list to begin the upcoming campaign.