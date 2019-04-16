Orioles' Richard Bleier: Throwing in pen Wednesday
Bleier (shoulder) has resumed throwing and will toss a bullpen session Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sportsreports.
Bleier said he is feeling much better after receiving an injection in his shoulder. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with tendinitis and will be eligible to return next week.
