Bleier (lat) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Bleier is working his way back from late-June lat surgery but should still have a shot to be ready by Opening Day. The lefty has managed an excellent 1.97 ERA in 119 career major-league innings despite a strikeout rate of just 11 percent, making him one of the strongest options in a shaky Orioles bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories