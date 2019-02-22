Orioles' Richard Bleier: Throws successful bullpen session
Bleier (lat) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Bleier's start to spring has been slow as he recovers from June lat surgery. Reports over the offseason suggested that he'd be ready for Opening Day, and he should still have a chance to do that provided his recovery continues without setbacks.
More News
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Slated to throw BP this week•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Slow start to spring•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Works on mound Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Still confident in recovery•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Orioles' Richard Bleier: Begins to throw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst