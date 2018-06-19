Orioles' Richard Bleier: Undergoes successful surgery
Bleier (lat) underwent successful surgery Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Bleier suffered a lat strain last week and ultimately opted for the season-ending procedure. He's hoping to have resumed throwing by the time spring training rolls around next year.
