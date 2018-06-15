Bleier (lat) will likely undergo season-ending surgery, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Bleier will receive a second opinion after being diagnosed with a left shoulder lat strain, but it appears as though the surgical route is a strong possibility after it was recommended by team doctors. In the event that Bleier decides to undergo the procedure, there shouldn't be any concern over his availability heading into spring training in 2019.

