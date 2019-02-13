Orioles' Richard Bleier: Works on mound Wednesday
Bleier (lat) threw off a mound Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The southpaw missed a big chunk of the 2018 season following lat surgery, but he isn't expected to miss any time during the regular season after he began a throwing program back in November. It's unclear how hard Bleier is throwing in his first bullpen sessions of spring training, but it's at least an encouraging sign that he is able to throw off a mound from the get-go. Barring any setbacks in the coming weeks, Bleier figures to be one of the Orioles' top relievers this season after posting a 1.93 ERA in 32.1 innings in 2018.
