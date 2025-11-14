The Orioles signed Gausch to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Gausch spent the 2025 season at Double-A Erie in the Tigers organization, posting a 2.74 ERA and 57:18 K:BB over 46 innings. He is 27 and has yet to advance past Double-A, but Gausch boasts a career 28.7 percent strikeout rate in the minors. He'll compete for a bullpen job in spring training.