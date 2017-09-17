Play

Rodriguez was designated for assignment Sunday.

Since being called up to the majors at the beginning of September, Rodriguez pitched 5.2 innings over five games. He was a liability on the mound, as he allowed nine runs on three walks and 12 hits, four of which were home runs. In a corresponding move, Baltimore purchased Tanner Scott's contract from Double-A Bowie.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast