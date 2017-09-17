Orioles' Richard Rodriguez: Sent to Triple-A
Rodriguez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rodriguez was designated for assignment earlier Sunday to make room for Tanner Scott on the 40-man roster. If Rodriguez finds himself back with the big club this season, he'll likely be used in low-leverage situations, as he's allowed nine runs over just 5.2 innings this season.
