Rodriguez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rodriguez was designated for assignment earlier Sunday to make room for Tanner Scott on the 40-man roster. If Rodriguez finds himself back with the big club this season, he'll likely be used in low-leverage situations, as he's allowed nine runs over just 5.2 innings this season.

