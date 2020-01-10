Orioles' Richard Urena: Scooped up off waivers
Urena was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday.
Urena was designated for assignment by Toronto at the end of the 2019 calendar year after hitting .243 with four RBI over 30 contests in the big leagues. The utility infielder could have a better chance to see consistent playing time as part of a rebuilding Baltimore squad.
