Martin is not in Saturday's lineup against the Astros.

Martin had started each of the team's last three games, though was removed on Friday in favor of pinch-hitter Chris Davis. He's has swung the bat fairly well in August, collecting four hits and a walk in 14 plate appearances. Jonathan Villar will slide over to shortstop with Jace Peterson entering the lineup and playing third base in Martin's absence.

