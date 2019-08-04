Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The rookie will cede shortstop duties to Jonathan Villar in the series finale after starting at the position both of the past two days. Martin is hitting .308 in 18 games since the All-Star break, but a dearth of power (two extra-base hits in 39 at-bats) and his placement low in the batting order has limited the overall impact of the quality batting average he's supplied.