Martin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Martin will head to the bench for the second straight game after a recent stretch of four consecutive starts. Despite seeing steady at-bats for much of his rookie season, Martin has yet to enjoy a sustained period of success at the plate. His status as a Rule 5 pick may be the only thing keeping Martin on the active roster at this point; his .161/.220/.263 season slash line surely isn't.