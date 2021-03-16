Martin (hand) could play Friday against Pittsburgh, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Martin has been brought along cautiously as he makes his way back from offseason hand surgery. His Grapefruit League debut has been pushed back multiple times already, as it was originally thought to be coming Sunday or Monday before being pushed to Tuesday and then again to Friday. The delays appear to be due to the Orioles being cautious rather than any specific setback, but he's running out of time to push for a spot on the Opening Day roster.