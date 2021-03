Martin (hand) has been taking batting practice and could get into game action next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Martin is working his way back from January hamate bone surgery. That followed July wrist surgery, a procedure which cost him the entirety of the 2020 season. Even if he's up to speed by Opening Day, he may not spend that day on the active roster, as he didn't look major-league ready as a Rule 5 pick in 2019, hitting just .208/.260/.322.