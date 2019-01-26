Martin stated Saturday that part of his improvement last season was due to getting contacts to correct his poor eyesight, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin's wRC+ for Double-A Midland jumped to 121 last season after sitting at 77 in 2017. It's often difficult to tell if such a dramatic improvement will be sustainable, but the contacts provide reason to believe that Martin was truly a different hitter at the plate. Of course, a jump in BABIP from .266 to .357 also tells part of the story, but the Orioles will be banking on the idea that the contacts were the primary factor after selecting the shortstop first overall in November's Rule 5 draft.