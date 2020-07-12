Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Martin was diagnosed with a fractured right wrist after undergoing follow-up scans Sunday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Martin picked up the injury while diving into a base during Friday's intrasquad game, but the Orioles initially believed he was dealing with minor soreness in his right hand in addition to a laceration under a fingernail on his left hand. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old middle infielder, the right hand injury turned out to be far more serious than expected, and he now looks destined to open the season on the injured list. The Orioles have yet to establish a firm timeline for Martin's return, but his absence will likely extend through the end of July, at the very least. Martin's absence should aid Pat Valaika and Andrew Velazquez's chances of cracking the 30-man Opening Day roster as utility infielders.