Martin was selected by the Orioles with the first pick in the Rule 5 draft.

He was quite clearly the most surprising omission in the majors when the A's opted not to add him to their 40-man roster, leaving him exposed to the Rule 5 draft. Martin gets rave reviews for his defense at shortstop and had an impressive year at the dish as a 23-year-old in the Texas League, hitting .300/.368/.439 with six home runs and 25 steals in 509 plate appearances. He goes to a team with horrific middle-infield depth, as Jonathan Villar is by far the best option on the big-league roster at second base or shortstop. Martin may already represent an upgrade over Steve Wilkerson or Breyvic Valera, and his defense would likely force Villar to shift over to the keystone. If Martin gets semi-regular playing time, his plus speed would give him a chance to be useful in deeper fantasy leagues. That said, he is probably not ready to be a quality big-league hitter.