Orioles' Richie Martin: Expected to make team
Martin has a clear path to a roster spot with Alcides Escobar getting released Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Martin always had a chance as the top pick in the Rule 5 draft, but Escobar's release appears to confirm his spot. He's still battling fellow Rule 5 pick Drew Jackson for the starting shortstop job.
