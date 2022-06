Martin will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Martin will crack the lineup for the fourth time in the five games in a row that top second baseman Rougned Odor has now missed on account of a sore back. The Orioles are continuing to view Odor as day-to-day and are optimistic that he'll avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list, so Martin's run of steady at-bats could soon come to an end.