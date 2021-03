Martin (hand) will play second base during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Martin appeared in a "B" game Friday and will advance to Grapefruit League action Sunday. The 26-year-old has been brought along slowly after he underwent hand surgery during the offseason, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the Orioles to begin the regular season.