site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-richie-martin-headed-back-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Richie Martin: Headed back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 22, 2022
at
2:16 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Orioles optioned Martin to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
With Terrin Vavra (personal) returning from the paternity list Monday, Martin's three-day stint with the big club will come to an end. Martin didn't make an appearance off the bench during the Orioles' series with the Red Sox over the weekend.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/04/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/29/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/25/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read