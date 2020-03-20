Orioles' Richie Martin: Likely serving as backup
Martin will likely serve as the backup shortstop to begin the season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Martin has impressed during spring training, recording a .286/.333/.536 slash line with four extra-base hits and seven RBI across 30 plate appearances. However, the Orioles acquired Jose Iglesias over the offseason, and he is expected to fill the primary shortstop role that Martin held in 2019. It wouldn't be surprising to see Martin on the major-league roster once the season gets underway as an experienced backup, but the lack of a consistent spot in the starting lineup hinders his already limited fantasy value.
