Martin started Thursday's season opener against the Yankees at shortstop and went 0-for-3 at the plate.

Martin became the clear-cut starter at short after the Orioles parted ways with Alcides Escobar. Martin made his big-league debut after batting .300 with 42 RBI and 25 stolen bases over 118 games with Double-A Midland, so speed is one of his most impressive assets. He's expected to serve as Baltimore's top option at shortstop moving forward.