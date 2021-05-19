Martin was removed from Tuesday's minor-league game with left wrist pain, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old is playing with Triple-A Norfolk and suffering the injury when he collided with the wall while chasing down a fly ball to deep center field. Martin is traditionally a shortstop but is apparently working on his versatility in the minors and playing the outfield. He's dealt with issues in both wrists over the past few years, so hopefully he didn't aggravate any previous injuries.