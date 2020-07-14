The Orioles placed Martin (wrist) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Martin fractured his right wrist Friday and is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday that will keep him sidelined for 2-to-3 months, effectively spelling an end to his 2020 season. The move to the 60-day IL essentially confirms as much, while simultaneously freeing up a spot in the 60-man roster pool and the 40-man roster. Baltimore added right-handed pitcher Dean Kremer to the 60-man pool in a corresponding move.