Martin is not starting Saturday against Boston, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

A Rule 5 pick, Martin has received regular playing time in Baltimore, starting 11 of 15 games. He's done very little at the plate to this point, striking out 42.1 percent of the time while hitting just .147. Jonathan Villar slides over to shortstop in his absence, with Hanser Alberto starting at second base.

