Martin is not in the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest, as he also sat for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. The Rule 5 pick is hitting an unimpressive .183/.266/.268 in 79 plate appearances this season. Jonathan Villar remains at shortstop, with Hanser Alberto starting at second base.