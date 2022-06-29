Martin posted a stolen base as a pinch runner in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Mariners.
Martin ran for Robinson Chirinos after the latter was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. The steal was Martin's third in the last four games, but he'll have a tough time to adding to his total if he can't hit his way into more playing time. The 27-year-old is slashing only .179/.233/.321 with three steals, three RBI, four runs scored and a pair of triples through 30 plate appearances. Rougned Odor is likely to get most of the starts at second base, while Jorge Mateo occupies an everyday role in Martin's natural position at shortstop.