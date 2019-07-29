Martin is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin will head to the bench for a second straight game and the third time in four contests as Jonathan Villar picks up another start at shortstop Monday. Martin is hitting .290 since the All-Star break (9-for-31), though he has just two extra-base hits (a double and a triple) and zero walks during that stretch.