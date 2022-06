Martin went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Martin stole two bases after an RBI single in the second inning, though he wasn't able to come around to score. He snapped an 0-for-12 skid with the single, but he's still not doing much at the plate lately. Martin is slashing .200/.259/.360 with two steals, three RBI, four runs scored and a pair of triples in 27 plate appearances since he was called up June 11.