Martin went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

The homer, Martin's sixth of the season, was a solo shot in the second inning off of Jhoulys Chacin. He later hit an RBI double in the sixth. Even after the big day, the rookie's season slash line remains quite poor at .204/.257/.319.

