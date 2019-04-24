Orioles' Richie Martin: Retreats to bench
Martin is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Martin is hitting just .172 with a 32.8 percent strikeout rate through 22 games this season, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head. Jonathan Villar is starting at shortstop in his place, opening up a spot in the lineup for Hanser Alberto to start at the keystone.
