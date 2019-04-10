Orioles' Richie Martin: Retreats to bench
Martin is not in the lineup Wednesday against the A's, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Martin has started five of the past six games at shortstop for the Orioles, going 4-for-16 with a trio of runs scored in those appearances. Jonathan Villar will slide over to cover shortstop in place of Martin, freeing up a spot in the lineup for Hanser Alberto to pick up a start at the keystone.
