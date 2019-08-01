Martin is not starting Thursday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Martin will head to the bench for the third time in four games despite going 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres. Jonathan Villar is starting at shortstop in place of Martin in this one, with Hanser Alberto manning the keystone.

More News
Our Latest Stories