Orioles' Richie Martin: Scores thrice Wednesday
Martin went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBI, three runs and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.
Martin reached base in all three of his plate appearances Wednesday before giving way to Drew Jackson at shortstop. He walked and singled in his first two trips to the plate, coming around to score both times thanks to a pair of homers from Chance Sisco. Martin added his first extra-base hit of spring in his final at-bat, knocking a two-RBI double to put the Orioles ahead 6-4. He proceeded to steal third base and score for a third time as the Orioles went on to win 7-6.
