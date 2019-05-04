Martin remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Rays, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Martin sits for the third straight game. The rebuilding Orioles have little reason not to keep their Rule 5 pick on the roster, but his .183/.266/.268 slash line means that he may continue to find himself on the bench on a regular basis. Jonathan Villar again plays shortstop, with Hanser Alberto starting at second.

